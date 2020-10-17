Increased number of Garda checkpoints across Tipperary this weekend

Local Gardaí will be out across Tipperary this weekend as part of Operation Fanacht.

Under the current COVID restrictions, people are being urged to stay at home as much as possible and to avoid any house visits.

Speaking to Tipp FM News, Inspector James White says Garda checkpoints will continue around the Premier County…





“This weekend we are going to focus on secondary roads as well as primary roads.

We understand that people may be frustrated for perhaps being delayed at checkpoints but we want to reassure people that we are out there for the right reasons.

We want people to be aware that we are checking is their journey essential, have they reason to be going where they are going.

We are just trying to encourage people to adhere to the regulations that are there.”