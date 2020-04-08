IFA warning to dog owners after two sheep kills in south Tipperary

An incident in south Tipperary has prompted a warning to dog owners from the IFA that their pet may be shot if they are seen attacking sheep.

The Association’s National Sheep Chairman, Sean Dennehy, is making the appeal after a pack of dogs attacked a flock over the weekend in Mullinahone.

A number of sheep were killed in the incident while more had to be put down.





The attack is the second such incident to happen in South Tipperary recently, as seven lambs and a ewe were also killed by dogs in the Cashel area.

Chair of South Tipp IFA, Erica O’Keeffe, says it’s a major concern for many local farmers:

“This horrendous attack by marauding dogs on a sheep flock is an all too common occurrence. The owner is devastated as a number of sheep were killed and more had to be put down.”