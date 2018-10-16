IBTS urging people to donate blood in Ballykisteen

People in the Tipperary town area are being urged to donate blood this evening.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service will be holding a clinic at the Ballykisteen Hotel between 5 and 8pm this evening.

Blood supplies are low at the moment, well below the normal 7 days – with special need for O negative and A positive.





Stephen Cousins National Donor Services Manager with the IBTS says they need to replenish levels over the next 2 weeks – especially coming up to a Bank Holiday Weekend, where the need is often greater…