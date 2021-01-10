“I don’t think I ever saw anybody having the better of him in a game” Tributes pour in for Tipperary great Theo English

Tributes are continuing to be paid across the county following the death of Theo English.

The Marlfield man won five All-Ireland hurling titles with Tipperary during his playing career, spanning from 1953 to 1967.

Along with inter-county success with Tipperary as a player and selector, English won four South Tipperary senior hurling titles with Marlfield.





Donie Nealon played alongside English for Tipperary in the 1950’s and 60’s and was also a selector with him in 1989.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Nealon describes Theo English as one of Tipperary’s all-time greats:

“Theo was a great person.

“A very fit, very strong and fearless. I don’t think I ever saw anybody having the better of him in a game.

“He was a tremendous hurler in the air, he didn’t put his hand up, he doubled on the puckouts and he was a great ground striker that time.

“He was a wonderful person, fearless.

“He can stand up I’d say as one of the best Tipperary players that ever played at centre-field for Tipperary.”