Hundreds gather for ‘Black Lives Matter’ solidarity protest in Clonmel

A Black Lives Matter solidarity protest took place in Clonmel yesterday in the Denis Burke Park.

Approximately 200 people took part in the protest to offer their support.

The Black Lives Matter Tipperary movement say the protest was to remember all those who lost their lives to police brutality and racism.





Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter (BLM) is an international human rights movement, originating from within the African-American community, which campaigns against violence and systemic racism towards black people. BLM regularly holds protests speaking out against police brutality and police killings of black people, and broader issues such as racial profiling, and racial inequality in the United States criminal justice system