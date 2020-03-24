HSE turn down Semple Stadium for use as COVID-19 test centre

With two COVID-19 test centres already in operation in Tipperary, it’s transpired the HSE was also offered Semple Stadium.

The County Board say they offered the GAA grounds in Thurles for use as a drive-thru test centre.

An official from the HSE inspected it on Wednesday of last week but has since got back to say that it’s not needed right now.





The board has been told though, that it may be needed in the near future.

As of yesterday, both Moyle Rovers club near Clonmel, and the Derg Centre in Nenagh are up and running for tests.