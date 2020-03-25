HSE says local injury unit in Nenagh helping to alleviate pressure on Limerick Hospital

The HSE says that Nenagh’s Local Injury Unit is playing a “strong role in alleviating pressure” on University Hospital Limerick.

The public are being urged to use the facility, as well as those in Ennis and St John’s Limerick, in order to ring-fence UHL’s Emergency Department for Covid-19 cases and other seriously ill patients.

The Injury Unit at Nenagh Hospital is open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, and those with minor injuries like broken bones and sprains are being redirected here from UHL.

Consultant in Emergency Medicine at UHL, Dr Gareth Quin, says that those with non Covid-19 medical concerns will continue getting the best treatment:

“While we know that the focus of the entire health system in the coming days, weeks and months will be on dealing with the coronavirus, we also recognise that people in our community will continue to have other emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes and serious accidents.

"We want to reassure our community that these emergencies will continue to be treated to the best of our ability in the emergency department at UHL."