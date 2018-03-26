HSE probe into historic files at Saint Anne’s, Roscrea

It’s emerged that St Anne’s in Roscrea is at the centre of a HSE investigation into fears over the treatment of people with intellectual disabilities.

However it relates to historic cases and the concerns were raised by the current operators The Daughters of Charity, who took over provision of the services in the past decade.

It previously operated under the trusteeship of the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary.





In a statement released to Tipp FM this afternoon the HSE says its put in place a serious incident management team to investigate historic records from 1980’s to 2010.

It’s after concerns were raised by the The Daughters of Charity when they examined historic files in 2016. The order took over provision of services at St Annes in the past decade.

Having referred the matter to the HSE it deployed a number of specialist resources in order to assist with the review and records in respect of some 393 individuals from the 1980s to 2010 were identified in the examination to date.

A spokesperson for the HSE says due to the nature and complexity of the Review its expected to take at least 12 months to complete . They added that based on all of the emerging information, further assessment will be made on the need for any specific work to be undertaken in the future.

The statement goes on to say that all the relevant statutory authorities have been notified while The Daughters of Charity Services has assured the HSE all of its current service users at St Anne’s are safeguarded in accordance with the modern day policy and procedures.