HSE accused of compounding the under-staffing issues in Tipperary mental health services.

The HSE have been accused of compounding the under-staffing issues in Tipperary mental health services.

There are nurses who have been interviewed and are ready and willing to work in Tipperary, but they cannot be appointed because of red tape.

This is according to Dr Alan Moore, of the Save Our Hospital Committee, who addressed councillors at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Tipperary County Council in Clonmel.





Dr Moore told Tipp FM that under-staffing will continue to worsen unless the recruitment ban is lifted.