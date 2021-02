Horse Racing Ireland have added an additional meeting in Tipperary next month.

The HRI announced five additional meetings in March to meet point-to-point horse demand.

Due to current restrictions, point-to-point meetings have not been possible, leaving those horses with little opportunities to run.





On Wednesday March 24th a card will take place at Tipperary racecourse.

Additional meetings will also take place at Fairyhouse, Punchestown, Navan and Wexford.