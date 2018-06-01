Host of activities planned for the Glen

All roads lead to the Glen of Aherlow, Tipperary for their Hike & Bike Festival over this June Bank Holiday weekend.

It promises three walking routes, two cycling routes – one 75km and another 110 – good food and nightly entertainment all rolled into one weekend.

It’s organised by the Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society in conjunction with the Galtee Walking Club and Tipperary Wheelers.





Helen Morrissey, of the Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society, says they decided to add a second cycling route this year – and explains the route.