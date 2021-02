Gardaí in Clonmel seized a horse following a sulky race between Clonmel and Lisronagh today.

At approximately 12 noon, Gardaí responded to calls and a number of units intercepted several sulkys and vehicles travelling with them.

A number of tickets were issued for various public offences and travelling outside of five kilometres.





Meanwhile, one of the horses was seized by Gardaí after it was found to be unchipped and unlicensed.