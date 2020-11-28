Homelessness figures rise slightly in Tipperary

33 adults in Tipperary were in emergency accommodation at the end of October.

It’s revealed in the Department of Housing’s October homeless report, with the Tipperary figure an increase of two on the previous month.

Figures on child homelessness are published on a regional basis, with 22 children in emergency accommodation last month in the south east, which includes Tipperary.





Nationally, 8,737 people were in emergency accommodation at the end of October – an increase of 81 on September’s total.