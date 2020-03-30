Growing concerns about number of coronavirus clusters in nursing homes

There are growing concerns about the number of cluster cases of the coronavirus in nursing homes.

There are 17 cluster of cases in nursing homes across the country.

New figures show 2,615 now have Covid 19 here and 46 people have died.





There are 53 confirmed cases in County Tipperary.

Tadhg Daly from Nursing Home Ireland is meeting the Health Minister later to discuss their concerns:

“We’re meeting Minister Harris today on foot of our submission to the Minister over the last number of weeks. We’ve been working very closely with officials in the Department and the HSE.

“There are three issues, in essence, that we’ll be speaking to the Minister on: one is the issue of equipment and PPE; the second is the issue of staffing; and the third will be that of the appropriate funding of the sector.”