National Library Day takes place today across Tipperary and the rest of the country.

This is a great opportunity for people to see what’s on offer in their local library with a showcase of services and entertainment.

Sarah Tully will be telling stories in Cahir and Nenagh libraries, while there will also be a launch of the Mná Month with the ‘Women on Walls’ art exhibition in Cashel.





Thurles will have pop-up eServices demonstrations throughout the day, and Clonmel are hosting a magic show for all the family.

Senior Executive Librarian Ann Marie Brophy said she hopes people see their libraries as being central to the community.

Find out more on www.tipperarylibraries.ie.