Government called on to support Roscrea Leisure Centre

Questions have been asked about the delay in re-opening the Roscrea Leisure Centre.

The facility – like many others – was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many had expected it to reopen in the coming days based on a recent statement on the centres website.





However local Councillor Shane Lee says it has now emerged that it could be September before Roscrea Leisure Centre opens its doors again due to funding issues.

“I’m calling on the Government if that’s the case to try to facilitate the likes of these centres around the county – Thurles is in the same boat as well but I’m talking about Roscrea here today.”

“It’s very worrying, it’s very alarming and I’m very concerned over it.”

“People of Roscrea played a huge, huge part in getting that centre for Roscrea and to think that we’re looking for a bailout from the government, and that’s the line we’re taking.”