Government announcement a huge boost for GAA and soccer clubs

GAA and soccer clubs could return to training on Monday next after today’s announcement by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Groups of 15 people can meet for outdoor training from next Monday opening up the opportunity for a return to collective sessions.

The government’s decision to speed up of the lockdown restrictions with the plan reduced from five phases to four will be welcomed by sportspeople nationwide.





The GAA are due to announce their plans later today as to whether they will fully open their pitches, rather than just walkways for their members. The IRFU will also provide their road-map for clubs later today.

The Greyhound Racing industry will return to action from next Monday, behind closed doors, along with horse racing, as the restrictions continue to ease.