Good uptake of paternity benefit in the Premier

Over 1,500 Tipperary fathers have availed of the paid paternity benefit scheme.

In all over 51,000 Dad’s across the country have been paid the allowance since it was first introduced in September 2016.

Fathers who qualify are eligible for the benefit when they take two weeks of Paternity Leave at any time within the first 26 weeks of their child’s life or following adoption.





Tipperary Fine Gael election candidate Garret Ahearn is encouraging more fathers in the Premier County to apply for the benefit.