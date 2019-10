Cashel Farmhouse Cheese makers have been recognised in three categories at the World Cheese Awards held in Begamo, Italy in the city’s annual cheese festival competing against the best in the world.

They took home Gold for both their Crozier Cheese and Cashel Blue Organic Bio and Bronze for their original Cashel Blue cheese.

Joint owner and cheese maturer Sarah Furno of Cashel Blue says it’s lovely to have both new and classic products recognised.