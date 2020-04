The green light has been given to push ahead with building new social houses in Mullinahone.

Councillors have given their backing to the development at Killaghy Crescent, after the public consultation on the development ended recently.

They’ll all be two-storey houses – eight of them will have three bedrooms, and the remainder will have two.





It’s unclear yet though when building will be able to start given the current COVID-19 restrictions.