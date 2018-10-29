Glanbia seeks permission for biorefinery at Lisheen

Plans have been lodged with Tipperary County Council for a biorefinery facility at the former Lisheen Mines site.

The new multi-million Euro facility is expected to create a significant number of jobs for the region, as well as construction jobs in its initial stages.

Glanbia Ireland DAC is behind the plans, at Killoran, Moyne, Thurles.





The company announced their 30 million euro investment plan in the Lisheen Mine site at an event in Dublin in April of this year.

They’ve now applied for planning permission for a biorefinery facility, comprising of a process building with plant rooms, stores, and personnel & administrative areas.

They also intend to build a CHP (or Combined Heat and Power) plant and an effluent & water treatment plant.

The plans will see the demolition of an existing electrical building, as well as some other facilities.

The plant is expected to create significant employment for the Mid Tipp region, both when up and running, and in the construction phase.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council on the development by the 16th of December.