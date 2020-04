Clonmel Mayor Garret Ahearn says he’s looking forward to working on behalf of the people of Tipperary at National level after being elected to the 26th Seanad.

The Fine Gael rep told Tipp FM that it’s important to form a government now that we have a Seanad that can pass legislation.

He said he’s loved being a councillor for Clonmel and he learned a lot from fellow councillors in Tipperary and he’s now looking forward to his new role and new responsibilities.