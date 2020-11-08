Gardaí seize three suspected stolen dogs in Tipperary

Gardaí have seized three suspected stolen dogs in Tipperary.

Detectives from Carrick-on-Suir seized the dogs on Saturday morning, after seeing three men put the dogs in the boot of a car and driving away at speed.

The car was stopped in the Ballyclerahan area of Clonmel and Gardaí were not satisfied that the men were the owners.





The dogs, one Terrier and two Patterdale’s, were taken to the vet by Gardaí but no chips were discovered.

The owners are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.