A man who was questioned in connection with the fatal assault of a man in Carrick-on-Suir has been released without charge.

The man in his 40s had been questioned at Clonmel Garda Station in relation to the death of 45-year-old Alvydas Nekrosius, who died in hospital after an apparent stabbing in the North Quay area on Saturday night.

Gardai say that the man was released from custody this afternoon and that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.