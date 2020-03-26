Gardaí investigating as car set on fire in a Carrick-on-Suir driveway while family were in the house

An investigation has been launched after a car was set on fire in the driveway of a house in Carrick-on-Suir last night.

Gardaí say the windows of the house in the Mountain View estate were also subsequently damaged.

Superintendent Willie Leahy has told Tipp FM that they’re taking this incident very seriously as there were people in the house at the time:





“Where somebody comes into an estate and sets a vehicle alight and damages windows in the house as well, it goes beyond saying that we’re taking it seriously.

“We’re appealing for witnesses that may have been in the Mountain View area last night, between 9pm and 10pm, that may have seen anything suspicious… or anybody with information as regards the background to the incident, or the incident itself, or anybody who may have dash-cam [footage], to contact Clonmel Garda Station.”

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted on 052 6177640.