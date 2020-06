Gardaí are investigating an assault on a man that occurred at approximately 12:25pm on Thursday 4th June at Blind Street, Tipperary Town.

A man in his early 60’s sustained injuries during the assault and was treated at the scene.

A man in his late 30’s was arrested by Gardaí a short time later in the area. This man is currently detained at Cahir Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.





Investigations are ongoing.