Gardaí appeal for witnesses following burglaries in Clonmel

Gardaí in Clonmel are appealing for witnesses following a number of burglaries in the town last night.

The incidents took place between the hours of 10pm Friday night and 7am this morning.

Suspects forced their way into Powerstown Church and St. Oliver’s Church and a took a quantity of cash from the candle shrine cash boxes.





Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to any persons acting suspiciously in or around both churches and Powerstown racecourse between those times to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-617 7640.