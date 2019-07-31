Garda restructuring could impact on Tipperary division

Tipperary could find itself merged with Limerick, Cork, Clare and Kerry as part of a major restructuring of an Garda Siochana.

A proposed new policing model would also see the Tipp Division joining with Clare.

The Divisional Policing Model would see the majority of Garda Divisions double in size.





According to the Irish Examiner the number of divisions would be cut from 28 to 19 while Garda Regions would fall from 6 to 4.

The new look Southern Region would see Tipperary and Clare subsumed into Cork West, Cork North, Cork City, Kerry and Limerick

If the proposals go ahead the Tipperary Garda Division would merge with Clare.

Chief Superintendent Derek Smart just this week took command of the Tipp Division which is headquartered in Thurles.

The reorganisation is part of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris’s new model which aims to revamp how policing is delivered and managed at local and regional level.