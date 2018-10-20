Gala ceremony for County Tipperary Chamber Awards

MSD has scooped the top accolade at the 2018 County Tipperary Chamber Awards.

The Ballydine based pharmaceutical firm was named as the overall business of the year at the gala dinner event in the Clonmel Park Hotel last night with up to 300 people in attendance.

There were 15 award winners in all including Ryan’s Cleaning in Thurles, Horan Automation in Drangan, Boston Scientific and The Cottage Loughmore while Knockanrawley Resource Centre in Tipperary Town scooped a new award this year for Social Enterprise.





The President’s Award went to International Designer and Tipperary woman Louise Kennedy who told Tipp FM that she was thrilled with the recognition.

While Ger Carmody – General Manager of MSD – says the awards have real corporate value.