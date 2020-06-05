GAA release roadmap – no return to action until June 29

The phased approach to holding club and inter-county championships in 2020 has been unveiled by the GAA in its ‘Safe Return to Gaelic Games’ document – provided Government advice confirms it is safe to do so.

However, the GAA is maintaining its 29 June date for a return to action despite the Government’s announcement that organised exercise can return from Monday next.

The Association has issued a 15-page booklet outlining the road ahead.

Some of the key points are the opening of walkways on GAA pitches from Monday, 8 June, – the commencement of Juvenile and adult club championship games from 31 July – the return of Inter-county training on 14 September and the news that the inter-county calendar will commence from 17 October.





The first phase of the Roadmap rolls out on 8 June, when GAA walking tracks may be used for recreational use in groups of four.

Phase 3 commences from 29 June when all GAA pitches will open.

Phase 4 commences on 20 July when all forms of team and group training are permitted and resumption of club competitions for all grades can start on 31 July.

Contract tracing will be in place for all players and backroom members.

A Covid Supervisor will be appointed by clubs and duties will include taking temperature levels of team participants upon entry to the grounds. If the level is over 37.5 the player must return home. At this stage all participants will have to complete a health questionnaire and submit to the club’s Covid Supervisor.

The final phase commences on 10 August when access to GAA buildings will be permitted again – where regular and effective cleaning can be carried out and where indoor social distancing can be maintained.