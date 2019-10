Tipperary’s GAA stars will be given the highest honour to acknowledge their sporting achievements.

A civic reception is to be conferred on members of Tipperary’s Senior Hurling team, the Under 20 Hurling team and Ladies Intermediate Football team.

The reception will be held in The Dome, Thurles on Saturday, December 14th.





Cathaoirlach of Tipperary County Council Michael Murphy said it’s a historic year for Tipperary winning the treble.