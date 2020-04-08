Fundraising drive to feed Tipperary’s frontline staff to make first delivery today

A fundraising drive to feed some of Tipperary’s frontline healthcare staff will make its first delivery today.

Organiser of the Go Fund Me page ‘Feed Tipps Heroes’, Helen Shanahan, says she’s delighted with the response to the initiative which has seen almost €1,500 donated in recent weeks.

Food is being delivered to staff at South Tipp General Hospital in Clonmel and Moyle Rovers testing centre later today, with further plans to support the hospital and testing centre in Nenagh in the near future.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Helen has been outlining the current plans:

“I reckon based on the numbers of people, we’ll be able to keep going once a week for four weeks. But it would be great to keep it going further than that because obviously the whole situation is going to go on for much longer than that.

“So I’d just put out an appeal to anybody listening, to go to the Go Fund Me Page and do a search for ‘Feed Tipps Heroes‘.”