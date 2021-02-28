Fundraiser underway in Tipperary to establish a bank of musical instruments for the elderly

Tutors at Rockwell Music Academy are taking on a novel fundraiser to help establish a bank of musical instruments for elderly people.

Founder of the Cahir-based Academy, Suzanne Buttimer, and seven tutors are learning a new instrument between now and April to raise money for the Music Network challenge, which develops a bank of musical instruments to be used by people over the age of 65.

Staff members will be learning instruments including the French horn and the violin, and will undertake a Royal Irish Academy exam to showcase their new skills in June.





Rockwell Music Academy has raised 1,500 euro for the Music Network challenge so far.