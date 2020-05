Funding has been approved for a memorial to Michael Hogan in Grangemockler.

It coincides with the 100th anniversary of his death on Bloody Sunday.

He was on the Tipperary team which was taking on Dublin in a challenge match in Croke Park on November 21st, 1920.





Local County Councillor Mark Fitzgerald says the Grangemockler Community Field committee had been working on the project and it’s ‘great to see’ that they got Leader funding. “It’s very welcome at this time,” Cllr Fitzgerald told Tipp FM.