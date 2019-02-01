Funding announced for Tipperary bridges

More than 600,000 euro has been announced for upgrades to two bridges in Tipperary.

235,000 has been allocated to replace the Clonbeg Bridge in Aherlow, which is a timber structure built on steel.

Work will start on that bridge in July and is due to be completed by September.





Meanwhile, 400 thousand euro has been set aside for the upgrades of the Bridge in Ardfinnan – that is additional to the 800,000 euro initially allocated to the project.

There’s been a broad welcome for the funding, including from local Cllr Andy Moloney, and Deputy Michael Lowry.

He says it’ll enable the work on the bridge to continue..