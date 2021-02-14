Funding for the Ability programme gives boost to three Tipperary organisations

A funding solution has been found for a disability programme which is run by three Tipperary community organisations.

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has welcomed the news that the Ability Programme is to be extended beyond its original June 2021 closure date.

The programme works with 15 to 29 year-olds with disabilities to help them develop necessary skills to enter the workforce.





The extension will come as good news to St. Cronan’s in Nenagh, Youthwork Ireland Tipperary and Knockanrawley Resource Centre in Tipp Town.

Senator Ahearn says the extension is a welcome boost:

“To give the reassurance to the groups here today is phenomenal and to give the reassurance that the €8million will be sourced to keep them going for 18 months until the next EU round of funding is done.

“That gives reassurance to them as groups are working on it, it gives reassurance to the 180 people in Tipperary who use the service, their families and the 1900 across the country.”