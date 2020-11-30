Full Tipperary football panel allowed attend semi-final

The full Tipperary football panel will be able to attend this weekend’s Semi-Final against Mayo.

Previously, due to Covid guidelines, only 26 players could attend games.

Many managers had been critical that members outside of the matchday squads, were forced to watch the games from home.





However, Junior Minister Jack Chambers has tweeted to confirm that every member of the county panels involved in the remaining games will be allowed to go to Croke Park.

It was also confirmed today that Meath referee David Gough will be the man in the middle for Tipperary versus Mayo on Sunday.