Fox prepares for ‘massive challenge’ against Mayo

Tipperary’s Brian Fox says Mayo will pose ‘a massive challenge’ ahead of today’s semi-final.

The Éire Óg Annacarthy clubman believes that Tipp can learn from the last championship meeting of the two sides.

The current Connacht champions beat the Premier in the 2016 semi-final by five points.





Fox lined out for Tipp in that game and speaking ahead of today’s clash, he believes his side can draw on the experience gained from four years ago:

“I suppose in 2016 it was just a huge occasion for us. It was the first time in I don’t know how many years that we’d been in an All-Ireland semi-final so this time we probably will draw on that experience that we’ve been there before, it’s not brand new to us, we’ll be more settled.

“It’s still a massive challenge.

“I’d have huge respect for Mayo and how they play the game and the way they go about things.

“I say this genuinely when I say it, for a lot of players and people who are watching Gaelic football, Mayo are probably their second team because everyone enjoys the way Mayo plays.

“They just give absolutely everything to the jersey and it’s going to be massive, the challenge ahead of us.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM – with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Business Park, Cahir.