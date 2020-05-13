Former TSDL chairman doesn’t see a return to local soccer in July as planned

The decision to finish the TSDL soccer season won’t be made by the committee according to their former chairman.

Gay Lowry says he doesn’t see a return to local football in July, the intended date set by the league organisers.

Lowry says the decision on when football returns locally will be made by health officials and people at the top of the FAI.

A statement released by the TSDL last week said as a result of the Government statement regarding the Pathway for the Lifting of Public Health restrictions, it is the intention of the TSDL to resume the 2019/20 season on July 20th, but only where limitations are placed on the numbers of spectators and where social distancing can be maintained.

It went on to say that the committee is asking teams to be ready to begin playing at that time, unless there is further notice otherwise.

The statement added that it is hoped that there will be no more interruptions, but as always the safety of their players and spectators will always remain paramount