Former Tipperary goalkeeper, Ken Hogan, says club championships need to be played this year

Former Tipperary Senior Hurling goalkeeper Ken Hogan says it’s paramount that the club championships is played this year.

In recent days, a straight knockout format has been mooted in GAA circles for the Inter County Competitions.

Hogan told Tipp FM’s Jamie O’Flaherty that it could mean the All-Ireland club finals are once again played on March 17th:





“We’ve also got to think of the bigger picture – the grassroots situation of the club championship. And that goes for underage as well as at senior level because, I think it’s paramount that the club championship be played and September and October were the dedicated months for that.

“Now we have a scenario where you could eventually end up going back to the status quo, in that the All-Ireland club finals could be back on St Patrick’s Day next year.”