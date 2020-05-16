Former Defence Forces chef has been baking for frontline staff

A Clonmel man and former chef in the Defence Forces has been putting his skills to use for frontline staff.

Leonard Devine has spent the last number of weeks baking goods for elderly people as well as local nurses and others on the frontline in his local area.

Locals have also been helping him out by purchasing and delivering ingredients for him to use.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Leonard said he felt it was the least he could do. “It’s like as if I was back in the hills of Lebanon overseas on an outpost just working away,” said Leonard.

“I do scones, apple tarts, brown bread, and different types of fairy cakes.”