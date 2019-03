Tipperary senior footballers are turning their attention to the Munster Championship, following a disappointing League campaign.

Having been majorly depleted due to injury, the Premier were relegated to Division 3 of the National Football League on Saturday.

Tipp FM analyst Conor O’Dwyer says he’s impressed with what he’s seen from a number of players who’ve made debuts this year, namely goalkeeper Michael O Reilly.





He says attention must now turn to the game against Limerick on May 11th…