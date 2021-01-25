Flynn: League important for Tipp to try new players

Tipperary forward Paul Flynn is hoping the National Hurling League will go ahead this year.

It’s likely the league won’t commence on the planned date of February 27th and will likely be pushed back until late March at the earliest.

The GAA is expected to clarify their plans for the 2021 season this week.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Flynn believes the league is the best way to integrate new players into the team:

“You’d like to get a league, whether they can get it all played but you’d like to get a few games in to try out new players.

“The league is a lot more competitive than any challenge match you’ll get.

“It’s hard to throw someone in, I know if training form is good, you are in form but it’s still a big step up to a championship match.

“Hopefully it does go ahead but look, we’ll play it by ear and see how it goes.”