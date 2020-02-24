Flooding forces closure of two busy Tipperary roads

Two busy roads in north Tipperary are closed this morning due to flooding.

Diversions remain in place on the N65 between Borrisokane and the Ferry near Portumna due to high water levels in Carrigahorig. Motorists are advised to use the alternative route via the R438 (Athlone Road) and the R489 (Birr to Portumna Road).

Meanwhile, the R438 is also closed at the Angler’s Rest on the Tipperary-Offaly border, with diversions in place from Walshpark to Taylor’s Cross. Motorists are advised to use the R489, N52 and R439 via Birr.





Persistent rainfall over the weekend has also left vast amounts of farmland underwater.