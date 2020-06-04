Five more Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland – 38 new cases detected

Five more people with Covid-19 have passed away in the Republic. It brings the death toll to 1,664 since the outbreak began.
There have been 38 new cases detected with the total now standing at 25,142. There is a total of 540 cases in Tipperary.
The HSE say it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Cases as on Tuesday 2 June
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 2 June (25,104 cases), reveals:
- 7% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,311 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 410 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 8,025 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,109 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,521 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|25,104
|Total number hospitalised
|3,311
|Total number admitted to ICU
|410
|Total number of deaths
|1,404
|Total number of healthcare workers
|8,025
|Number clusters notified
|876
|Cases associated with clusters
|10,094
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 2 June.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|14,358
|57.19
|Male
|10,715
|42.68
|Unknown
|31
|0.12
|Total
|25,104
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 2 June.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|47
|0.2
|1 – 4
|109
|0.4
|5 – 14
|319
|1.3
|15 – 24
|1842
|7.4
|25 – 34
|4209
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4416
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4511
|18
|55 – 64
|3221
|12.8
|65 – 74
|1791
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2272
|9
|85+
|2344
|9.3
|Unknown
|23
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 2 June.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|38.95%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|58.6%
|Travel abroad
|2.28%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 2 June.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|19
|0.6
|5 – 14
|18
|0.5
|15 – 24
|73
|2.2
|25 – 34
|197
|6
|35 – 44
|257
|7.8
|45 – 54
|443
|13.4
|55 – 64
|487
|14.7
|65 – 74
|581
|17.6
|75 – 84
|751
|22.7
|85+
|482
|14.6
|Unknown
|3
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 2 June.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|169
|0.7
|Cavan
|846
|3.4
|Clare
|369
|1.5
|Cork
|1521
|6.1
|Donegal
|477
|1.9
|Dublin
|12109
|48.2
|Galway
|481
|1.9
|Kerry
|308
|1.2
|Kildare
|1419
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|339
|1.4
|Laois
|260
|1
|Leitrim
|83
|0.3
|Limerick
|582
|2.3
|Longford
|284
|1.1
|Louth
|776
|3.1
|Mayo
|570
|2.3
|Meath
|802
|3.2
|Monaghan
|521
|2.1
|Offaly
|479
|1.9
|Roscommon
|337
|1.3
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|540
|2.2
|Waterford
|152
|0.6
|Westmeath
|670
|2.7
|Wexford
|213
|0.9
|Wicklow
|668
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 2 June.