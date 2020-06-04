Five more Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland – 38 new cases detected

Jamie O'Flaherty
Five more people with Covid-19 have passed away in the Republic. It brings the death toll to 1,664 since the outbreak began.

There have been 38 new cases detected with the total now standing at 25,142. There is a total of 540 cases in Tipperary.

 


The HSE say it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cases as on Tuesday 2 June

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 2 June (25,104 cases), reveals:

  • 7% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,311 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 410 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 8,025 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,109 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,521 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,419 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 25,104
Total number hospitalised 3,311
Total number admitted to ICU 410
Total number of deaths 1,404
Total number of healthcare workers 8,025
Number clusters notified 876
Cases associated with clusters 10,094
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 2 June.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 14,358 57.19
Male 10,715 42.68
Unknown 31 0.12
Total 25,104

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 2 June.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 1 47 0.2
1 – 4 109 0.4
5 – 14 319 1.3
15 – 24 1842 7.4
25 – 34 4209 16.8
35 – 44 4416 17.6
45 – 54 4511 18
55 – 64 3221 12.8
65 – 74 1791 7.1
75 – 84 2272 9
85+ 2344 9.3
Unknown 23 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 2 June.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 38.95%
Close contact with confirmed case 58.6%
Travel abroad 2.28%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 2 June.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 19 0.6
5 – 14 18 0.5
15 – 24 73 2.2
25 – 34 197 6
35 – 44 257 7.8
45 – 54 443 13.4
55 – 64 487 14.7
65 – 74 581 17.6
75 – 84 751 22.7
85+ 482 14.6
Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 2 June.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 169 0.7
Cavan 846 3.4
Clare 369 1.5
Cork 1521 6.1
Donegal 477 1.9
Dublin 12109 48.2
Galway 481 1.9
Kerry 308 1.2
Kildare 1419 5.7
Kilkenny 339 1.4
Laois 260 1
Leitrim 83 0.3
Limerick 582 2.3
Longford 284 1.1
Louth 776 3.1
Mayo 570 2.3
Meath 802 3.2
Monaghan 521 2.1
Offaly 479 1.9
Roscommon 337 1.3
Sligo 129 0.5
Tipperary 540 2.2
Waterford 152 0.6
Westmeath 670 2.7
Wexford 213 0.9
Wicklow 668 2.7

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 2 June.