Five further Covid-19 deaths in the Republic – 46 new cases reported

There has been a further five deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic. It brings the death toll since the outbreak began to 1,705. The total figures reflect the denotification of 5 deaths.

As of midnight last night there were 46 new confirmed cases…. bringing the total number infected to 25,295. No new cases were recorded in Tipperary, the overall figure remains at 541.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says today’s increase in cases is NOT an increase in the daily incidence of the disease.





This is because analysis show the samples were spread out over a number of days. He adds that all the indicators of the disease are stable or reducing.