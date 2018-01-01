First baby of 2018 born in Limerick

The first baby of 2018 has been born in Limerick.

A little boy was born at seven seconds past midnight at the University Maternity Hospital.

The hospital also delivered the first baby on Christmas day.

The second new year baby was a little girl born in University Hospital Waterford.

While the third baby of the new year was delivered in Wexford at half past 12.

The first Tipperary baby was also delivered in the early hours of this morning,

although the Hospital has not released the time or the gender as yet.