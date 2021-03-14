Finn welcomes additional €50 million LEADER funding

50 million euro in additional LEADER funding has been praised as “extremely welcome” for all local development companies.

Jim Finn, chair of the Irish Local Development Network and North Tipp Development Company, says it’ll make a big difference in retaining jobs and funding important community projects.

The current EU LEADER programme ends shortly, but the Government has now allocated a total of 70 million euro to cover projects in the interim.





Jim says it’s welcome news:

“People aren’t really aware that the current programme, the 2014-2020 programme is finishing, completely finishing on the 31st of this month.

“So, this money that has now been allocated, together with the money that was allocated earlier, will make certain sure that the rural development companies delivering LEADER throughout the country will have funding and there will be funding for projects.”