Fine Gael to select successor to the late Councillor John Fahey

Fine Gael will hold a convention this week to choose a successor to the late Killenaule Councillor John Fahey.

The Killenaule native passed away last October having served on Tipperary County Council for almost 20 years.

Tipp FM understands two people will go before tomorrow nights convention after nominations closed last week.





Former Carrick on Suir Town Councillor Margaret Croke has put her name forward as has Mark Fitzgerald from Cloneen.

Former Councillor Joe Brennan says he decided after much discussion not to put his name forward on this occasion but hasn’t ruled out running for election again in the future.

This will be the third co-option in the Carrick Municipal District during the lifetime of the current Council.

Another long standing local representative – Mullinahone’s Eddie O’Meara – passed away last April. He was replaced by his widow Josephine who subsequently handed the seat over to son Kevin.

The Fine Gael selection convention will take place tomorrow night – whoever wins will be going before the electorate in just a matter of months with the local elections set for May 24th.