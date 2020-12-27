Finance a “big problem” facing Tipperary GAA in 2021

Finance is one of the main issues facing Tipperary GAA in 2021, according to the new county board chairman.

With no fans allowed at games in 2020, the county board lost out on all gate receipt revenue.

Joe Kennedy, from Moyne-Templetouhy is beginning his three-year term as chair.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Kennedy is hoping that in the second half of 2021, spectators will return to club games in Tipperary:

“Obviously finance is going to be a big problem.

“This time last year, or after the covid struck, the government had a package to assist the GAA, I’m not sure that’s going to be as generous as it was in the last 12 months, so finance is going to be a problem.

“Then again, if the vaccine works and we’re allowed more spectators at club championship games in the second half of the year, we’d gain finance with that.”